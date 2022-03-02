PUEBLO, Colo. — A wildland fire has been reported near the 6200 block of Huerfano Road in SE Pueblo County.

UPDATE: At least 115 acres of brush and trees have been burned as first responders work to contain the fire, which has been dubbed as the Huerfano Road Fire.

The blaze is 50% contained and is mainly burned in riverbed areas.

At last report, no structures are being threatened by the blaze.

ORIGINAL STORY: According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, this fire is not threatening structures. About 25 acres are burning in brush and trees. There is no containment at this time, the sheriff’s office said.

Multiple agencies are responding – including Pueblo County Sheriff’s fire team, Pueblo Rural Fire, Beulah Fire, Pueblo City Fire and PCounty Rd & Bridge.

Smoke is visible from the Pinon Rest Area on I-25.

