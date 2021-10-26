Wildfire Recovery Act to be marked up Oct. 27

Scorched earth after the Grizzly Creek Fire moved through above Bair Ranch, Thursday, Aug. 20, near Dotsero, Colo. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP)

WASHINGTON – On Wednesday, Oct. 27, the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure will markup the Wildlife Recovery Act, introduced by Congressman Joe Neguse to support wildfire recovery efforts in Colorado and the rest of the U.S.

The act would increase federal cost flexibility for Fire Management Assistance Grants to bring in additional community resources as they rebuild from wildfire damage.

“In the wake of the Cameron Peak, East Troublesome and Calwood fires in our district, our local communities are still working to rebuild and recover,” said Rep. Joe Neguse, Co-Chair of the Bipartisan Wildfire Caucus. “The bipartisan Wildfire Recovery Act will bring additional resources to our communities to support fire management and mitigation.”

“As Utahns know, wildfires leave devastating damage in their wake and the sooner restoration and recovery can begin, the better,” said Rep. Curtis. “I am pleased to see the Wildfire Recovery Act advanced through Committee and am hopeful we will soon hold a vote on the Floor. Our bipartisan bill will help our communities during their greatest time of need.”

The bill is also cosponsored by the following representatives:

Tom O’Halleran (D-AZ)

Chris Steward (R-UT)

Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC)

Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX)

Michael San Nicholas (D-GU)

Jared Huffman (D-CA)

Greg Stanton (D-AZ)

Michael Simpson (R-ID)

John Garamendi (D-CA)

Ruben Gallego (D-AZ)

Alan Lowenthal (D-CA)

Barbara Lee (D-CA), Anna Eshoo (D-CA)

Doug LaMalfa (R-CA)

Diana DeGette (D-CO)

Steven Horsford (D-NV)

Kim Schrier (D-WA)

Pramila Jayapal (D-WA)

Suzan DelBene (D-WA)

Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO)

Earl Blumenauer (D-OR)

Stephen Lynch (D-MA)

Mark DeSaulnier (D-CA)

Juan Vargas (D-CA)

Jim Costa (D-CA)

Grace Napolitano (D-CA)

Salud Carbajal (D-CA)

Matt Cartwright (D-PA)

Eric Swalwell (D-CA)

Karen Bass (D-CA)

Judy Chu (D-CA)

Jerry McNerney (D-CA)

Mariyln Strickland (D-WA)

Ed Perlmutter (D-CO)

Pete Aguilar (D-CA)

Kaiali’i Kahele (D-HI)

Melanie Stansbury (D-NM).

Representatives Neguse and Curtis have worked together on various legislations to address Western wildfires such as the Study on Improving Lands Act, which evaluates the effects of wildfire and land use practices on the ability of soil to sequester carbon, and the Wildfire and Community Health Response Act of 2020, aimed at supporting the health of firefighters and mitigating the impact of wildfires on vulnerable communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

