(COLORADO SPRINGS) – A locally run non-profit is healing wounded veterans from the inside out using the power of nature.

Retired SSG Jonny Benton, is an alumnus of Wild Warrior Adventure. He is now the non-profit’s Executive Director and he shared with FOX21 Morning News how the program helps combat veterans on a path of spiritual, mental and physical healing through fly fishing.

Wild Warrior Adventure takes small groups of veterans to Casper, Wyoming to fly fish on some of the greatest trout producing waters in the country. Benton said their approach combines the healing and therapeutic aspects of fly fishing with a curriculum that challenges participants to think differently about themselves, their lives, and their purpose.

Wild Warrior Adventure is in need of financial support as well as volunteers. More information can be found on their website: wildwarrioradventure.org.