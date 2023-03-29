DENVER (KXRM) — Frederick Gaudreau scored two shorthanded goals, including the eventual game-winner, to give the Minnesota Wild a 4-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche and some breathing room in the Central Division.

Marcus Johansson and Sam Steel also scored for the Wild (44-22-9, 97 pts), who have lost just once in regulation in their last 21 games.

Bowen Byram and Lars Eller scored for Colorado (44-24-6, 94 pts), which now has a couple days off before welcoming in the Dallas Stars Saturday night.