PUEBLO, Co. — The wife of a Pueblo man charged with the homicide of his mother was sentenced, Friday.

Melanie Cuevas was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty in January for being an accessory to the murder of her mother-in-law.

Melanie’s husband, Anthony Cuevas, was convicted of dismembering his 58-year-old mother, Mary Cuevas-Garcia, and stuffing parts of her body in a suitcase. Part of her remains were found in a carwash dumpster. A surveillance video showed Anthony taking out the suitcase from his car and throwing it into the dumpster.

The victims body was missing the head, both hands and both feet, police said at the time. The rest of the victim’s remains were found in a trash bag along the banks of the Arkansas river in Pueblo in March 2020.

Anthony will be serving a life sentence.