(PIKES PEAK REGION, Colo.) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is hoping to encourage adoptions by offering a special on all dogs and cats six months and older.

HSPPR recently had a heating unit break, causing 27 kennels used to house dogs to become unavailable. HSPPR tells FOX21 that as of Tuesday, Oct. 17, there are 55 dogs and 66 cats between HSPPR’s shelters in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

HSPPR is encouraging adoptions by offering 50% off adoption fees on all dogs and cats six months and older until Sunday, Oct. 22.