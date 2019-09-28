Why fall colors are falling behind this season

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The fall season has officially arrived! That time of year that has many of us scanning the tree tops for a visual taste of the season. So why are the leaves falling behind schedule this year? Aspen trees are waiting for cooler temperatures to settle in along the Front Range. And the 80s we’ve been graced with this summer have slowed that process down. Warmer weather pushed peak season, which typically starts around Mid-September, back about two weeks.

Cooler weather, lots of sunshine and the absence of any big rain events will get those colors changing. According to the 2019 Fall Foliage Prediction Map, Colorado’s peak mountain colors will be arriving over the next two weekends. The Foliage map says October 5th is the best weekend to view the change of colors in the high country. If you’re in the eastern part of the state you’ll get your best showings from October 19th to the 26th.

Even brighter news – this season is expected to be a spectacular one across the state! Colorado has met all the weather criteria needed to set us up for a fabulous foliage flaunt. Warm days, steady summer rains and a wet growing season have converged to bring a colorful collage to Colorado in the coming weeks. So as the trees prepare to settle down for their long winter nap get out and enjoy all the beauty Autumn has to offer. It’s guaranteed to leaf you smiling!