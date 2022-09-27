COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs City Council voted on Tuesday, Sept. 27 to approve a proposed change in utility rates by Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU).

The proposed rates will take effect on Oct. 1 and will include a decrease in electric rates and an increase in natural gas rates. CSU said that the adjustments to rates will have an estimated increase of about $5 per month during the winter months (December-February). More information about the change, as well as payment assistance programs, can be found on CSU’s website.

CSU said the change is due to the volatility in the fuel commodity market. CSU is a community-owned nonprofit, and changes in fuel costs are passed to the customers on a quarterly basis. This is the fourth adjustment in 2022.