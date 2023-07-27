DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado joins a coalition of 22 other states in opposing a class-action settlement over contaminated drinking water.

3M faces more than 4,000 lawsuits from prosecutors across the country, for putting so-called “forever chemicals” in firefighting foams, which eventually contaminated water supplies.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser joined “Colorado Point of View” this week and discussed the settlement.

3M PFAS settlement opposed by Colorado

It comes after public drinking water systems were contaminated with PFAS. The chemicals do not break down and have been linked to a variety of health problems, including liver and immune-system damage and some cancers.

3M agreed to pay at least $10.3 billion to settle the lawsuits. That money would go to water treatment, detection and additional testing.

But Attorney General Phil Weiser said the deal is bad, because it’s not clear how much money Colorado would get. He also said it shifts liability from 3M to local water suppliers.

Weiser said he needs more definition on the deal.

“We need to know what we’re getting. That’s a starting place. And then we need to make sure what we’re doing is truly comprehensive and is fair to everyone. So there are still going to be opportunities to work this through. We need to do it the right way,” Weiser said.

You can watch the full interview with Attorney General Phil Weiser on Colorado Point of View this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and again Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on Channel 2.