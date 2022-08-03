COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On Wednesday evening, many people showed up for the screening of a documentary titled “Whose Children are They?”

“There’s a greater awareness right now across the community, across the nation, in all kinds of places where there’s an opportunity to really speak up and hopefully see some positive change happen,” said Brian Moody, a chairperson for Advocates for D20 Kids.

The documentary has been gaining traction worldwide for its stand on making sure the responsibility of the kid remains with the parents.

“We just want to keep politics out of schools,” said Stacy Adair, leader of D11 Achievement Alliance.

The tagline for the documentary asks for education, not indoctrination.

“We would like the school districts to focus on academic achievement rather than all these social issues that are divisive,” Adair said.

But, Moody said they also advocate for teachers.

“We love our teachers,” he said. “They do a great job. But at the end of the day, we as parents have responsibility over our children.”

The free documentary screening on Wednesday was about raising awareness for that parental responsibility and raising awareness to speak up.

“We’re trying to amplify the voice of parents and community members,” Moody said.

A democratic nominee for the State House of Representatives District 15 came out to see what was being shown.

“I just want to see what it is that they’re actually telling their voters and if it’s factual or not,” said Alvin Sexton.

He said he already had issues with its summary.

“Asking kids… ‘hey, what is your pronoun?’ That’ll save just one life. I think that’s worth it, I don’t think that’s indoctrination,” Sexton said.

He said he agreed education was important, but added other things are as well.

“They’re going to be exposed to people that are not like them and we have to make sure our children grow up to be productive members of society and accepting members of society,” he said.

The full documentary shown tonight can be found here.