Whoa baby! Cheyenne Mountain Zoo gives update on baby hippo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is keeping the public updated on its latest bundle of joy.

According to the zoo, mom Zambezi and her baby, born July 20, continue to bond and grow together.

The baby, who hasn’t been named yet, has been seen doing hippo ‘zoomies’ — jumping out of the water and then splashing its head around in the water.

Photo courtesy of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Keepers say the calf is spending a lot of time nursing and napping next to its mom under the water.

For now, the two seem to spend most of their time in the water but have started exploring their indoor spaces on land.

Keepers do not know the sex of the baby just yet but promised to keep the public updated.