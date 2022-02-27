COLORADO – Sunday is National Pokémon Day and marks 26 years since Pokemon was introduced in 1996.

From tv shows, films, and video games, the incredible world of ‘Pocket Monsters’ is celebrated by fans worldwide, including in Colorado.

National Day Today, a media platform that tracks unique and exciting holidays, dug into some data to determine which Pokémon is the most beloved in Colorado.

The answer: Lucario.

The Fighting-/Steel-type Pokémon debuted in Pokémon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew. Since then, Lucario has become a fan favorite and has been featured across the franchise.

Lucario (right) battles it out with Pikachu (left). (Graphic: Business Wire)

Here are the Top 10 Pokemons adored by Americans:

Here are some of the other top Pokemon chosen by other states

Pikachu – New York

Gardevoir – Wyoming

Charizard – Kentucky & Rhode Island

Flygon – Connecticut

Mimikyu – New Hampshire

Oshawott – North Dakota

Magnemite – Vermont

Bulbasaur – South Dakota

Arcanine – Arkansas & Idaho

Gengar – Montana

For more Pokemon fun facts, check out the link here.