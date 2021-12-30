Whiteout conditions close 2 entrances in Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KDVR) – Portions of Rocky Mountain National Park were experiencing blowing snow and whiteout conditions on Thursday. The Beaver Meadows and Fall River entrances of Rocky Mountain National Park were closed.

Roads were snow-packed and icy in the park, and more than 70 vehicles have slid off the road since Dec. 23, park officials said.

Strong winds caused blowing snow and reduced visibility on Thursday. Wind gusts of up to 75 mph and heavy snow is forecast through Saturday, according to park officials.