COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs will observe the Independence Day holiday on Monday, with many city offices closed, but some facilities like fountains and pools will be open for families to enjoy some summer festivities.

The following city administrative offices and agencies will be closed Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day:

Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit

City Administration Building

City Clerk

City Hall

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

Deerfield Hills, Hillside, Meadows Park, and Westside community centers

Municipal Court

Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building

Sales Tax Office

Sertich Ice Center

Sports Office and Therapeutic Recreation Programs

The following city facilities are open Monday:

City fountains, pools and spray grounds

Garden of the Gods Park

Patty Jewett Golf Course

Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain (weather permitting)

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site

Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center

Valley Hi Golf Course

Family Fourth at Rock Ledge Ranch

From 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Monday, Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site will host a variety of activities, including live music; reenactments from notable historical figures; a performance by the Seven Falls Indian Dancers; carnival games, rope making, a candy scramble, wagon rides and more.

Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for seniors (55+), and $4 for children (6-17). Children ages 5 and under are free. There are discounts available for active duty military with an ID. For more information, visit rockledgeranch.com/event/family-fourth/.

Star-Spangled Symphony, July 4th Block Party and 4th of July Symphony on Your Porch

Celebrate the 4th of July at the new Star-Spangled Symphony & July 4th Block Party on Monday from 3:30 – 7 p.m. in downtown Colorado Springs. There will be a free concert and block party at the Pikes Peak Center, featuring patriotic tunes like 1812 Overture, The Olympic Spirit, America the Beautiful, among others. Fireworks, weather dependent, are scheduled to begin at 9:15 p.m. Visit COS4thofJuly.org for complete details, including a full schedule of events and fireworks map.