DENVER (KDVR) — It’s no California, but the Centennial State is home to a decent share of the nation’s 400 richest people.

The annual Forbes 400 list ranks America’s 400 wealthiest people. In 2021, the list was topped by the usuals: Jeff Bezos at $201 billion, Elon Musk with $190.5 billion, Mark Zuckerberg with $134.5 billion and Bill Gates with $134 billion.

Colorado is home to seven of the country’s richest 400:

Charles Egren: $13 billion, satellite TV

$13 billion, satellite TV Phillip Anschutz: $10.8 billion, investments

$10.8 billion, investments John Malone: $8.4 billion, cable television

$8.4 billion, cable television Mark Stevens: $4.8 billion, venture capital

$4.8 billion, venture capital Kenneth Tuchman: $3.7 billion, call centers

$3.7 billion, call centers Pat Stryker: $3.4 billion, medical equipment

$3.4 billion, medical equipment James Leprino: $3.3 billion, cheese

With seven billionaires, Colorado is home to the 12th-highest number of the wealthiest Americans, the same amount as Maryland. California is home to 89 of them, New York home to 68 and Florida home to 38.