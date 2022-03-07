DENVER (KDVR) — It’s no California, but the Centennial State is home to a decent share of the nation’s 400 richest people.
The annual Forbes 400 list ranks America’s 400 wealthiest people. In 2021, the list was topped by the usuals: Jeff Bezos at $201 billion, Elon Musk with $190.5 billion, Mark Zuckerberg with $134.5 billion and Bill Gates with $134 billion.
Colorado is home to seven of the country’s richest 400:
- Charles Egren: $13 billion, satellite TV
- Phillip Anschutz: $10.8 billion, investments
- John Malone: $8.4 billion, cable television
- Mark Stevens: $4.8 billion, venture capital
- Kenneth Tuchman: $3.7 billion, call centers
- Pat Stryker: $3.4 billion, medical equipment
- James Leprino: $3.3 billion, cheese
With seven billionaires, Colorado is home to the 12th-highest number of the wealthiest Americans, the same amount as Maryland. California is home to 89 of them, New York home to 68 and Florida home to 38.