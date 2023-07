(COLORADO) — Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) launched a Barbie-themed campaign to spread awareness about being prepared while visiting Colorado State Parks.

“Come on Barbie, let’s go to a state park,” said CPW showcasing a Barbie to represent a state park.

Courtesy of Colorado Parks & Wildlife

Courtesy of Colorado Parks & Wildlife

Courtesy of Colorado Parks & Wildlife

Courtesy of Colorado Parks & Wildlife

Courtesy of Colorado Parks & Wildlife

Courtesy of Colorado Parks & Wildlife

CPW is reminding the public not to forget accessory kits when recreating outdoors and to be safe.