COLORADO SPRINGS — Calling all lovers of ice cream to pencil in July 17 for an excuse to indulge in one, two, or maybe even three scoops for National Ice Cream Day.

Yelp has released a list of best ice cream shops in every state just for the occasion.

Whether you’re a sucker for a traditional vanilla ice cream waffle cone, ice cream sandwich, or soft serve — this list will have your taste buds begging for a scoop.

Using data from online grocery orders in the United States, Instacart has determined each state’s favorite flavor relative to the national average — excluding vanilla. (Getty Images)

According to yelp, here are the best ice cream shops in each state:

Alaska (Anchorage): Wild Scoops

Alabama (Birmingham): Big Spoon Creamery

Arkansas (Little Rock): Loblolly Creamery

Arizona (Phoenix): Novel Ice Cream

California (Costa Mesa): Confetti Italian Ice & Custard

Colorado (Denver): I Scream Gelato – Lowry

Connecticut (New Haven): Arethusa Farm Dairy

Washington, DC: Everyday Sundae

Delaware (Lewes): Hopkins Farm Creamery

Florida (Davie): The Magic Cow

Georgia (Suwansee): Scoopjoy Ice Creamery

Hawaii (Kihei): Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice

Iowa (Clive): Monarca Gourmet Paletas

Idaho (Meridian): Lovejoy’s Real Ice Cream

Illinois (Chicago): Vaca’s Creamery

Indiana (Indianapolis): TeeJay’s Sweet Tooth

Kansas (Overland Park): The Golden Scoop

Kentucky (Louisville): Louisville Cream

Louisiana (Baton Rouge): Sweet Society

Massachusetts (Mashpee): Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour

Maryland (Rockville): Carmen’s Italian Ice & Cafe

Maine (Bar Harbor): Mount Desert Island Ice Cream

Michigan (Traverse City): Moomers

Minnesota (​​St Paul): Treats

Missouri (Kansas City): Cookies and Creamery

Mississippi (Bay Saint Louis): Creole Creamery

Montana (Whitefish): Sweet Peaks

North Carolina (Nags Head): Surfin’ Spoon

North Dakota (Fargo): Silver Lining Creamery

Nebraska (Omaha): Ted and Wally’s

New Hampshire (North Conway): Tricks and Treats

New Jersey (Nutley): Kubo Coffee And Creamery

New Mexico (Las Cruces): Caliche’s Frozen Custard

Nevada (Las Vegas): The Paleta Bar

New York (Brooklyn): The Social

Ohio (Cleveland): Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream

Oklahoma (Tulsa): Rose Rock Microcreamery

Oregon (Bend): Bontà Natural Artisan Gelato

Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh): Treat – Ice Cream and Liege Waffles

Rhode Island (Providence): Tricycle Ice Cream

South Carolina (Myrtle Beach): Melt

South Dakota (Spearfish): Leones’ Creamery

Tennessee (Knoxville): Cruze Farm Ice Cream Downtown

Texas (Houston): Connie’s Frozen Custard

Utah (Bountiful): Blacksmith Ice Cream

Virginia (Centreville): Bôn Tea House

Vermont (Burlington): Shy Guy Gelato

Washington (Tacoma): Melon Seed Deli & Frozen Yogurt

Wisconsin (Greenfield): Kopp’s Frozen Custard

West Virginia (Charleston): Ellen’s Homemade Ice Cream

Wyoming (Jackson): Moo’s Gourmet Ice Cream

Methodology: This is a list created by Yelp after identifying businesses in the ice cream category then ranking those shops using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between April 2021 and April 2022.