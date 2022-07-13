COLORADO SPRINGS — Calling all lovers of ice cream to pencil in July 17 for an excuse to indulge in one, two, or maybe even three scoops for National Ice Cream Day.
Yelp has released a list of best ice cream shops in every state just for the occasion.
Whether you’re a sucker for a traditional vanilla ice cream waffle cone, ice cream sandwich, or soft serve — this list will have your taste buds begging for a scoop.
According to yelp, here are the best ice cream shops in each state:
Alaska (Anchorage): Wild Scoops
Alabama (Birmingham): Big Spoon Creamery
Arkansas (Little Rock): Loblolly Creamery
Arizona (Phoenix): Novel Ice Cream
California (Costa Mesa): Confetti Italian Ice & Custard
Colorado (Denver): I Scream Gelato – Lowry
Connecticut (New Haven): Arethusa Farm Dairy
Washington, DC: Everyday Sundae
Delaware (Lewes): Hopkins Farm Creamery
Florida (Davie): The Magic Cow
Georgia (Suwansee): Scoopjoy Ice Creamery
Hawaii (Kihei): Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice
Iowa (Clive): Monarca Gourmet Paletas
Idaho (Meridian): Lovejoy’s Real Ice Cream
Illinois (Chicago): Vaca’s Creamery
Indiana (Indianapolis): TeeJay’s Sweet Tooth
Kansas (Overland Park): The Golden Scoop
Kentucky (Louisville): Louisville Cream
Louisiana (Baton Rouge): Sweet Society
Massachusetts (Mashpee): Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour
Maryland (Rockville): Carmen’s Italian Ice & Cafe
Maine (Bar Harbor): Mount Desert Island Ice Cream
Michigan (Traverse City): Moomers
Minnesota (St Paul): Treats
Missouri (Kansas City): Cookies and Creamery
Mississippi (Bay Saint Louis): Creole Creamery
Montana (Whitefish): Sweet Peaks
North Carolina (Nags Head): Surfin’ Spoon
North Dakota (Fargo): Silver Lining Creamery
Nebraska (Omaha): Ted and Wally’s
New Hampshire (North Conway): Tricks and Treats
New Jersey (Nutley): Kubo Coffee And Creamery
New Mexico (Las Cruces): Caliche’s Frozen Custard
Nevada (Las Vegas): The Paleta Bar
New York (Brooklyn): The Social
Ohio (Cleveland): Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream
Oklahoma (Tulsa): Rose Rock Microcreamery
Oregon (Bend): Bontà Natural Artisan Gelato
Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh): Treat – Ice Cream and Liege Waffles
Rhode Island (Providence): Tricycle Ice Cream
South Carolina (Myrtle Beach): Melt
South Dakota (Spearfish): Leones’ Creamery
Tennessee (Knoxville): Cruze Farm Ice Cream Downtown
Texas (Houston): Connie’s Frozen Custard
Utah (Bountiful): Blacksmith Ice Cream
Virginia (Centreville): Bôn Tea House
Vermont (Burlington): Shy Guy Gelato
Washington (Tacoma): Melon Seed Deli & Frozen Yogurt
Wisconsin (Greenfield): Kopp’s Frozen Custard
West Virginia (Charleston): Ellen’s Homemade Ice Cream
Wyoming (Jackson): Moo’s Gourmet Ice Cream
Methodology: This is a list created by Yelp after identifying businesses in the ice cream category then ranking those shops using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between April 2021 and April 2022.