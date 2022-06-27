COLORADO SPRINGS — There are plenty of options in Colorado Springs this Independence Day to see fireworks, whether you want to “oooh” and “aaahh” from your porch or pack up some chairs and blankets and go in search of the best shows.

There will be nine shows across Colorado Springs, many viewable from the comfort of your home and several that are open to the public.

Shows open to the public:

Banning Lewis Ranch (Vista Park – 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd) at 9:15 p.m.

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (Weidner Field – 111 W Cimarron St.) Fireworks show will follow the Switchbacks game against the San Diego Loyal.

Falcon Freedom Days JULY 2 (Meridian Ranch – 10301 Angeles Rd, Peyton, CO) at 9:20 p.m.

(Meridian Ranch – 10301 Angeles Rd, Peyton, CO) at 9:20 p.m. Rocky Mountain Vibes (UCHealth Park – 4385 Tutt Blvd) Fireworks show will follow the Rocky Mountain Vibes game against the Billings Mustangs.

Shows to view from your porch:

The Broadmoor

The Club at Flying Horse

City of Colorado Springs Fire Department Complex

Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort

Garden of the Gods Resort and Club

The Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts will also be hosting a free Colorado Springs Philharmonic Star-Spangled Symphony Concert, live streamed in front of the Pikes Peak Center & broadcast by Rocky Mountain PBS, as well as a July 4th Block Party in Downtown Colorado Springs. For more information on the Block Party and for a schedule of festivities, click here.