DENVER (KDVR) — The holiday season has arrived and if you are looking to get into the holiday spirit, there are several places across the state with Christmas lights.
Many of the light displays will start around Thanksgiving.
Where to see lights
Here is a full list of where you can see Christmas lights across Colorado:
- Blossoms of Light- Denver Botanic Gardens: Nov. 18 – Jan. 7
- Bridge of Lights- Royal Gorge: Nov. 18 – Dec. 31
- Christmas in Color: Aurora, Federal Heights, Morrison: Nov. 18 – Jan. 1
- Colorado Springs Festival of Lights– Dec. 3
- Electric Safari: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo: Dec. 2-4, 9-23, 25-Jan. 1
- Extravaganza of Lights– Hudson- Nov. 25-Dec. 31
- Garden of Lights– Fort Collins- Dec. 9-24
- Grand Illumination – Nov. 25
- Greeley Lights the Night– Nov. 26
- Holiday Tree Lighting– Winter Park- Nov. 26
- Holyoke’s Country Christmas– Dec. 5
- Lighting of Breckenridge– Dec. 3
- Luminova Holidays – Nov. 25 – Jan. 1
- Lyons Parade of Lights– Dec. 3
- Night of Lights– Gunnison- Dec. 2
- Old Colorado City Christmas Stroll– Colorado Springs- Nov. 26
- Pueblo Parade of Lights– Nov. 26
- The Mile High Tree: Nov. 18-Dec. 31
- Trail of Lights: Chatfield Farms: Nov. 25- Jan. 1
- Winter Wonderlights – Nov. 19 – Jan. 2, 2022
- Zoo Lights at the Denver Zoo– Dec. 3- Jan. 15, 2023
Did we miss any lights that should be on this list? Let us know!
Holiday events are also underway across Colorado. From holiday shopping to family-fun and Christmas lights, there is something for everyone.