DENVER (KDVR) — The holiday season has arrived and if you are looking to get into the holiday spirit, there are several places across the state with Christmas lights.

Many of the light displays will start around Thanksgiving.

Where to see lights

Here is a full list of where you can see Christmas lights across Colorado:

Did we miss any lights that should be on this list? Let us know!

Holiday events are also underway across Colorado. From holiday shopping to family-fun and Christmas lights, there is something for everyone.