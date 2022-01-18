Where to get free KN95 masks in Colorado

by: Morgan Whitley

Protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, D.C., February 26, 2020. (Eva Hambach / AFP / Getty)

DENVER (KDVR) — As the number of omicron cases in Colorado continues to surge, the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will offer KN95 and surgical-grade masks for free in community centers across the state.

There is a limit of five masks per person per month and they will be available starting Jan. 20.

Recently, federal health officials said cloth masks may not cut it in the fight against omicron and recommended a higher grade mask such as a KN95 mask.

According to the Polis administration, free masks are part of an ongoing effort to provide high-quality protective equipment to Coloradans who are at high risk during the pandemic.

“We are on a mission to help Coloradans keep themselves safe, and free medical grade masks are far more effective in preventing infection than cloth masks. By making free medical-grade masks available at libraries across our state and soon for home delivery, we are giving Coloradans a powerful tool to avoid infection,” Polis said.

The administration continues to urge Coloradans to get vaccinated now that all Coloradans aged 5 and older can receive the doses.

Where to get a free KN95 mask in Colorado

LocationAddress
Aguilar Public Library146 West Main Suite 578, Aguilar, CO 81020
Akron Public Library302 Main Ave, Akron, CO 80720
Alamosa Public Library300 Hunt Ave., Alamosa, CO 81101
Anythink LibrariesMultiple Locations – Click to View
Arapahoe LibrariesMultiple Locations – Click to View
Aurora Public Library14949 E Alameda Parkway, Aurora, CO 80012
Bemis Public Library6014 S Datura St, Littleton, CO 80120
Berthoud Community Library District236 Welch Ave, Berthoud, CO 80513
Boulder County Nederland Community Library200 Highway 72 North, Nederland, CO 80466
Broomfield Public Library3 Community Park Road, Broomfield, CO 80020
Bud Werner Memorial Library1289 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
Buena Vista Public Library131 Linderman Ave, Buena Vista, CO 81211
Clearview Library District720 3rd St., Windsor, CO 80550
Combined Community Library1007 Main St., Ordway, CO 81063
Conejos County Library District17703 HWY 285., La Jara, CO 81140
Cortez Public Library202 N Park Street, Cortez, CO 81321
Creede/Mineral Combined Library450 Corsair Drive, Creede, CO 81130
Denver Public LibraryMultiple Locations – Click to View
Durango Public Library1900 East 3rd Avenue, Durango, CO 81301
Estes Valley Library335 E. Elkhorn Unit 1687, Estes Park, CO 80517
Flagler Community Library311 Main Ave, Flagler, CO 80815
Garfield County LibrariesMultiple Locations – Click to View
Gilpin County Public Library15131 Highway 119, Black Hawk, CO 80422
Grand County Library DistrictMultiple Locations – Click to View
Gunnison County Library DistrictMultiple Locations – Click to View
High Plains Library DistrictMultiple Locations – Click to View
Hugo Public Library522 2nd Ave, Hugo, CO 80821
Ignacio Community Library District470 Goddard Ave., Ignacio, CO 81137
Jefferson County LibraryMultiple Locations – Click to View
John C. Fremont Library District130 Church Ave, Florence, CO 81226
Julesburg Public Library320 Cedar Street, Julesburg, CO 80737
Kiowa County Public Library District1305 Goff Street, Eads, CO 81036
La Veta Regional Library District310 S Main St, La Veta, CO 81055
Lake City Public Library206 N Silver Street, Lake City, CO 81235
Lake County Public Library1115 Harrison Ave, Leadville, CO 80461
Lamar Public Library102 E. Parmenter St., Lamar, CO 81052
Limon Memorial Public Library205 E Avenue., Limon, CO 80828
Lone Cone Library District1455 Pinion St., Norwood, CO 81423
Louisville Public Library951 Spruce Street, Louisville, CO 80027
Lyons Community Library451 4th Ave #619, Lyons, CO 80540
Mancos Public Library211 1st Street, Mancos, CO 81328
Meeker Regional Library490 Main St., Meeker, CO 81641
Mesa County LibrariesMultiple Locations – Click to View
Northern Saguache County Library DistrictSaguache Library: 702 Pitkin Ave #448, Saguache, CO 81149

Baca Grande Library:
67487 CR T, Crestone, CO, 81131
Nucla Public Library544 Main St, Nucla, CO 81424
Ouray Public Library320 6th Ave, Ouray, CO 81427
Pine River Library395 Center Drive, Bayfield, CO 81122
Pitkin County Library120 North Mill Street, Aspen, CO 81611
Poudre River Public Library DistrictMultiple Locations – Click to View
Pueblo City-County Library DistrictMultiple Locations – Click to View
Red Feather Lakes Community Library71 FireHouse LN #127., Red Feather Lakes, CO 80545
Ridgway Public Library300 Charles St. Ridgway, CO 81432
Security Public Library715 Aspen Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80911
South Routt Library DistrictOak Creek Public Library: 117 Main Street, Oak Creek, CO 80467
 
Yampa Public Library: 116 Main Street, Yampa, CO 80483
Southwest La Plata Library DistrictFt. Lewis Mesa Community Library: 11274 Colorado State Hwy. 140 Hesperus, Colorado, 81326
 
Sunnyside Community Library: 75 County Road 218 Durango, Colorado 81303
Spanish Peaks Library District415 Walsen Avenue., Walsenburg, CO 81089
Trinidad Carnegie Public Library202 N Animas St., Trinidad, CO 81082
Vail Public Library292 W. Meadow Dr., Vail, CO 81657
Wellington Public Library3800 Wilson Avenue., Wellington, CO 80549
West Routt Library District201 E. Jefferson Avenue, Hayden, CO 81639
Westminster Public Library – City of Westminster3705 W 112th Ave., Westminster, CO 80031
Yuma Public Library910 S. Main Street, Yuma, CO 80759

