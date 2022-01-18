Where to get free KN95 masks in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — As the number of omicron cases in Colorado continues to surge, the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will offer KN95 and surgical-grade masks for free in community centers across the state.

There is a limit of five masks per person per month and they will be available starting Jan. 20.

Recently, federal health officials said cloth masks may not cut it in the fight against omicron and recommended a higher grade mask such as a KN95 mask.

According to the Polis administration, free masks are part of an ongoing effort to provide high-quality protective equipment to Coloradans who are at high risk during the pandemic.

“We are on a mission to help Coloradans keep themselves safe, and free medical grade masks are far more effective in preventing infection than cloth masks. By making free medical-grade masks available at libraries across our state and soon for home delivery, we are giving Coloradans a powerful tool to avoid infection,” Polis said.

The administration continues to urge Coloradans to get vaccinated now that all Coloradans aged 5 and older can receive the doses.

Where to get a free KN95 mask in Colorado