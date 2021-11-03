Where is the cheapest gas around Colorado Springs?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Gas prices are still soaring around the country, and Colorado is no exception.

According to AAA, the national gas price is set at $3.40 per gallon. Colorado’s average gas price is coming in even higher than the national price at $3.52 per gallon.

Drivers have seen gas prices go higher and higher over 2021. In fact, Colorado’s gas costs $1.32 more than it did this time last year.

With those prices in mind, where can you find the cheapest gas around Colorado Springs? Check out the list below (data gathered by GasBuddy) to find out.

Cheapest Regular Fuel Prices around Colorado Springs