DENVER (KDVR) — In a week fit for the Kardashians, there is a lot to catch up on this week with the Denver Broncos.

Reports surfaced that players don’t trust Russell Wilson as a leader. Questions continue to surround Nathaniel Hackett and his coaching staff. And there was the surprise birthday party Ciara threw.

Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of our lives in Broncos Country.

“When I played for 15 years, I didn’t have a season like this. Thank goodness,” former wide receiver Brandon Stokley said. “This is so bad on so many levels. And until you start winning, it’s not going to get better.”

Oh, and they travel to face the first-place Baltimore Ravens this week.

“The Broncos offense has to get up to speed,” Stokley said on this week’s Orange and Blue Report. “We are just waiting for it to happen. And this usually isn’t the week. To go into Baltimore and play against that defense is usually not your ‘get right’ week.”

‘It’s all about Russell’

So where to from here? How does the drama simmer down? Do we have to tune in next week to get answers on this cliffhanger?

Stokley says the answer is simple: “Let’s ride.”

“It’s all about Russell. You are stuck with him for a few years. It’s all about moving forward and trying to get his confidence back. See what he does well and hopefully, he plays some good football,” Stokley said.

