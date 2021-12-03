When should I send my packages so they arrive by Christmas?

COLORADO SPRINGS — With holiday shipping deadlines fast approaching, the U.S. Postal Service says holiday shoppers should order and mail their packages ASAP.
With the week of Dec. 13th through the 18th being the anticipated busiest shipping and delivery week, below are the deadlines to ensure your gift arrives by Dec. 25th, courtesy of FOXBusiness.
Deadlines:
- Dec. 9: APO/FPO/DPO Priority Mail and First-Class Mail (all ZIP Codes)
- Dec. 15: USPS Retail Ground
- Dec. 16: APO/FPO/DPO USPS Priority Mail Express Military (except ZIP Code 093)
- Dec. 17: First-Class Mail (including greeting cards)
- Dec. 17: First-Class Packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
- Dec. 18: Priority Mail
- Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express
Alaska to and from Continental U.S.
- Dec. 18: First-Class Mail
- Dec. 18: Priority Mail
- Dec. 21: Priority Mail Express
Hawaii to and from mainland
- Dec. 17: Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
- Dec. 21: Priority Mail Express