When should I send my packages so they arrive by Christmas?

Boxes and packages next to front door during holiday Christmas season.

COLORADO SPRINGS — With holiday shipping deadlines fast approaching, the U.S. Postal Service says holiday shoppers should order and mail their packages ASAP.

With the week of Dec. 13th through the 18th being the anticipated busiest shipping and delivery week, below are the deadlines to ensure your gift arrives by Dec. 25th, courtesy of FOXBusiness.

Deadlines:

Dec. 9: APO/FPO/DPO Priority Mail and First-Class Mail (all ZIP Codes)

APO/FPO/DPO Priority Mail and First-Class Mail (all ZIP Codes) Dec. 15: USPS Retail Ground

USPS Retail Ground Dec. 16: APO/FPO/DPO USPS Priority Mail Express Military (except ZIP Code 093)

APO/FPO/DPO USPS Priority Mail Express Military (except ZIP Code 093) Dec. 17: First-Class Mail (including greeting cards)

First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) Dec. 17: First-Class Packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

First-Class Packages (up to 15.99 ounces) Dec. 18: Priority Mail

Priority Mail Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express

Alaska to and from Continental U.S.

Dec. 18: First-Class Mail

First-Class Mail Dec. 18: Priority Mail

Priority Mail Dec. 21: Priority Mail Express

Hawaii to and from mainland