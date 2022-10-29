(WHEAT RIDGE, Colo.) — An officer with the Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD) is being called a hero for saving the life of a pregnant woman, Friday night on Oct. 28.

In a post to social media, WRPD stated “we are often the first on scene to suspected opioid overdose calls, and at some point in their careers, most of our officers will administer Narcan.”

This would be Officer Binder’s first saving a life with Narcan.

According to WRPD, Officer Binder was called to a home on reports of a young woman who was likely experiencing an overdose. Upon arrival, Officer Binder found the woman neither conscious nor breathing. WRPD said there was another adult family member with the woman’s two small children in the home during the incident. Officer Binder also learned that the woman was pregnant.

Two doses of Narcan were administered to the woman by Officer Binder while waiting for emergency medical crews. The woman began breathing again and became conscious once medical services arrived at the scene. She was transported to a hospital for treatment.

“I gave those kids another day with their mom,” Officer Binder said.

The children were left in the care of additional family members who arrived at the home and Child Protective Services was contacted, per WRPD.

WRPD stated, “Addiction is hard on families. We hope she gets the help she needs so she can be reunited with her children and Officer Binder’s wish for her comes true: not just one, but many more days with her kids.”