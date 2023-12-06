(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Christmas Day is almost here which means Christmas break with the kids is almost here too! Chef Janon Bourgeois, a local chef and culinary instructor, has some tips and easy recipes for parents who are looking for ways to keep their kids occupied while they’re out of the classroom.

Breakfast: Bird’s Nest

INGREDIENTS

Frozen shredded breakfast potatoes/hashbrowns

Cooking Spray

Eggs

INSTRUCTIONS: Spray muffin tin with cooking spray. Place some hashbrowns in each hole. Bake seasoned hashbrowns at 475 degrees for 25 minutes. Then, add eggs and toppings. Bake for 5 to 10 minutes longer.

Chef Janon said kids in her kitchen must follow a few simple rules:

Start the coffee first Set an audible alarm Spray cooking spray over the sink Nothing goes over your head

The Kids Made It! Marmalade (YIELD – 4 x 8oz. Giftable Containers)

INGREDIENTS

2 Tbsp (29 grams) White Vinegar

2 lbs (900 grams) Sweet Citrus Fruits, such as navel oranges, clementines, tangerines, etc. (Thinner the skin, the better)

1 Lemon

2 Kiwi, green or gold

1 Tbsp (13 grams)

Vanilla Extract or seeded vanilla pod

1 cup (200 grams) Granulated White Sugar

3 Tbsp (24 grams) Cornstarch

3 Tbsp (49 grams) Passionfruit Juice (Guava and Pineapple are also excellent substitutes)

Optional Additions – Edible Glitter, holiday sprinkles or dried fruit

TOOLS

Instant Pot or Slow Cooker

Spatula

Food Processor or Blender

Ladle or Funnel

Gift Jars & Ribbons (Maybe add a sprig of rosemary?)

Big Labels

INSTRUCTIONS: Start by removing any stickers or stems from your citrus fruit (including the lemon) and soaking them in a bowl of room temperature water and the white vinegar for 10 minutes.

While you wait, use a spoon to peel the kiwi and add the fruit to the Instant Pot or slow cooker along with the vanilla and sugar.

In a small bowl, mix together the cornstarch and fruit juice. Set aside for later.

Carefully slice your citrus fruit in half, widthwise (think Earth’s equator), and discard any seeds.

Add the fruit, peel and all, to the food processor and blend to a paste (approximately 1 minute).

Add the paste to your Instant Pot (high pressure for 10 minutes then natural release for 15) or slow cooker (add 1 cup/200ml of water and cook on high for 1 hour, covered, then reduce to low and cook uncovered for 2 hours more, stirring occasionally).

Remove the lid, add the cornstarch mixture, and switch to high (Sauté for Instant Pot). Watch carefully and once it reaches a full boil, turn off and allow to cool completely.

Stir in any additional flair (make sure it’s edible!) and carefully ladle into mason jars with personally decorated labels.

* IMPORTANT NOTE – Unless the jars have been properly sterilized, this marmalade IS NOT shelf stable and must be refrigerated and used within 2 weeks to avoid illness.

Follow Chef Janon on Instagram @ChefJanon or contact her via email at ChefJanon@gmail.com.