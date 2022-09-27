COLORADO SPRINGS — Whataburger’s second location in Colorado Springs is now open to customers. The new location is in northeast Colorado Springs, and is located in the 6100 block of Dublin Blvd., which is between Tutt and Dublin Blvds.

Whataburger had traffic management in place for the opening after their first opening day on Interquest Parkway had the drive-thru line stretched beyond view. Luckily, the lines were not as busy at this opening, as the first person in line waited only two hours for their favorite burger.

“I’m actually from Texas, I’m a huge fan of Whataburger, a favorite restaurant of mine,” said Jose Bustos the first customer in line at Whataburger. “When I heard that some were opening here, that was a huge relief, I kind of missed Whataburger back in Texas.”









This opening was accompanied by the Vista Ridge High School marching band performing for customers before they were welcomed inside.

Whataburger plans to open four more locations in Colorado Springs by the end of 2023.