(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — The 2023 Coordinated Election happens on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and now is the time to make sure your ballot gets counted.

The deadline for eligible voters to submit their ballot or be in line is 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Ballot drop boxes and in-person voting centers:

El Paso County’s website has an interactive map of drop-off locations

Pueblo County’s website also lists drop-off locations and in-person polling centers

There are two statewide initiatives on the ballot; Proposition HH and Proposition II. Several local races will be watched closely including; the City of Colorado Springs Ballot Issue 2A, Pueblo’s Mayor, City Council elections, and several school-related ballot issues, among others.

Monday, Oct. 30 was the last day for voters to mail in their ballots.