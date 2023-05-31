(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Thursday, June 1, 919 cadets from the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) will graduate alongside a commencement speech by President Joe Biden.

The event is open to the public with the purchase of a ticket and will be held at Falcon Stadium.

USAFA said visitors to Falcon Stadium for graduation should refrain from bringing large bags, coolers, backpacks, or other items that will require additional scrutiny or searches.

USAFA advises guests to dress comfortably and be prepared for Colorado weather. “You may experience all four seasons during the ceremony,” said USAFA.

The final event of graduation will be a salute to the graduates by the world-renowned U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds. Guests will have to remain in the stadium during the Thunderbird’s performance.

Gates open at 6:30 a.m., the ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m., and the event is expected to wrap up at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday. For ticket information, click here.

Those living or visiting Colorado Springs should expect traffic delays on the day of graduation.