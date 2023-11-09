(COLORADO SPRINGS) — All City of Colorado Springs administrative offices and agencies will be closed Friday, Nov. 10 in observance of Veterans Day.
“On Veterans Day, we pause to honor those who have sacrificed much to protect our most precious freedoms,” said Mayor Yemi Mobolade. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you for serving.”
The following facilities will be closed on Friday:
- Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit
- City Administration Building
- City Clerk
- City Hall
- Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum (will reopen Saturday, Nov. 11)
- Deerfield Community Center
- Helen Hunt Falls Visitor Center
- Hillside Community Center
- Meadows Park Community Center
- Municipal Court
- Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administration Building
- Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site
- Sales Tax Office
- Sports and Therapeutic Recreation Programs Office in Memorial Park
- Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center
The City says an estimated 90,000 veterans live in Colorado Springs, about 17% of the population. Veterans also make up about 18% of the workforce for the City of Colorado Springs.