(COLORADO SPRINGS) — All City of Colorado Springs administrative offices and agencies will be closed Friday, Nov. 10 in observance of Veterans Day.

“On Veterans Day, we pause to honor those who have sacrificed much to protect our most precious freedoms,” said Mayor Yemi Mobolade. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you for serving.”

The following facilities will be closed on Friday:

Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit

City Administration Building

City Clerk

City Hall

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum (will reopen Saturday, Nov. 11)

Deerfield Community Center

Helen Hunt Falls Visitor Center

Hillside Community Center

Meadows Park Community Center

Municipal Court

Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administration Building

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site

Sales Tax Office

Sports and Therapeutic Recreation Programs Office in Memorial Park

Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center

The City says an estimated 90,000 veterans live in Colorado Springs, about 17% of the population. Veterans also make up about 18% of the workforce for the City of Colorado Springs.