(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Municipal Election is coming to a close as the remaining ballots are being counted. If you’re keeping track of results, you may be wondering, “What happens in a tie?”

A candidate in the mayoral race must receive more than 50% of the vote to win the election.

However, if the difference in the number of votes is one-half of 1% or less, an automatic recount is mandated.

The City of Colorado Springs will proceed with a recount after all votes are made official and certified by the City Clerk on Friday, April 14. Those living in Colorado Springs will then be mailed new packets for a runoff election that would take place on May 16.

According to the Colorado Springs City Clerk, Sarah Johnson, previous runoff elections were held in 2011 and 2015.

“And there will, based on unofficial results, it appears there will be one [recount] in this one [2023 election],” said Johnson.

The City expects high voter turnout for the runoff election, per Johnson.

More than 20,000 ballots were received between Monday, April 3, and Tuesday, April 4, according to Johnson, who believes the City will continue counting ballots throughout most of the day on Wednesday, April 5.

Overseas voters, such as military service members, and those with signature issues have until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, to correct their signature or turn in their ballots.