What happened to Suzanne Morphew? Dr. Oz, Nancy Grace to discuss chlorine stench found in Barry Morphew’s hotel room

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Five months have passed since anyone has seen or heard from a Chaffee County wife and mother of two. Suzanne Morphew, 49, was reported missing on May 10, 2020 – Mother’s Day. The process of the investigation in the days and months following Morphew’s disappearance has been carefully protected by the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, which is the lead agency on the case.

After searches were conducted at three separate properties, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office said that none led to viable leads in the search for Morphew.

On Thursday, the Dr. Oz show will speak with Nancy Grace about the investigation into Morphew’s disappearance.

Here’s a preview:

Dr. Oz and Nancy Grace Discuss The Chlorine Stench Found In Barry Morphew’s Hotel Room: Dr. Oz: “Barry Morphew, let’s go back to him then, was allegedly staying at a hotel for work when his wife disappeared. What do we know about the hotel, the room? Did the co-workers find him there?” Nancy Grace: “I know a good bit. The place is a wreck. There are wet towels everywhere, and there is a heavy stench of chlorine in the hotel room. The hotel has assured everyone they do not clean rooms with chlorine and the pool was closed. I guess because of COVID, nobody was using the pool. Why they heavy smell of chlorine? There have been reports that the Morphew home when cops went in there, had a heavy smell of cleaner as well. Now listen, I think the evidence looks bad for him right now, but he is not charged and he has not been named a suspect or person of interest formally.”

One of Suzanne’s family members is breaking their silence with the promise of anonymity. They’re worried Barry is tampering with the investigation.

This family member says Barry refused two polygraph tests, a critical analysis test and the family member also says the data collected from his truck didn’t match up with what he told investigators.