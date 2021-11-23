What counties require masks in Colorado?

DENVER — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Colorado, several counties have announced new mask requirements.

Here is the full list of counties with a mask requirement.

Adams County: Masks required in all public indoor spaces for everyone age 2 and up regardless of vaccination status.

Arapahoe County: Masks required in all public indoor spaces for everyone age 2 and up regardless of vaccination status.

Boulder County: Masks required in all public indoor spaces for everyone age 2 and up regardless of vaccination status.

Jefferson County: Masks required in all public indoor spaces for everyone age 3 and up regardless of vaccination status.

Larimer County: Masks required in all public indoor spaces for everyone age 3 and up regardless of vaccination status.

Denver County is expected to announce a mask mandate on Tuesday during an 11:30 a.m. news conference. It is believed that announcement will pertain to masks indoors. Businesses will have the option to require masks or require proof of vaccination.

This story will be udpated as other counties are added to the list.