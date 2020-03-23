What bills should you prioritize if you’re struggling financially due to the outbreak?

DENVER (KDVR) — The FOX31 Problem Solvers know many Coloradans or their loved ones are financially impacted by the coronavirus.

So, what bills should you prioritize and which ones can you let slide?

Remember the Problem Solvers’ Golden Rule: If you can pay the bill, pay it.

Bill #1 Comcast cable bill

Verdict: If you are struggling, let it slide

Why? Comcast is waiving late fees and not suspending service

Bill #2: AT&T or Verizon

Verdict: If you are struggling, let it slide

Why? Both companies are waiving late fees and not suspending service

Bill #3: Xcel Energy

Verdict: If you are struggling, let it slide

Why? Service will not be shut off and payment plans are available. However, late fees will only be waived on a case-by-case basis

Bill #4: Student loans

Verdict:Pay it if you can

Why? The federal government, under an order by President Donald Trump, is waiving interest. However, paying this loan may help you in the long run. More relief may becoming here soon, though — Congress is considering waiving all payments.

Bill #5: Credit cards or auto loans

Verdict: Pay it if you can

Why? Interest will continue to pile up. However, some creditors are being flexible, which is why you should call your creditor if you are having issues.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has advised creditors in Colorado not to take people to court right now.

@COAttnyGeneral urges student loan servicers, other creditors to pause debt collection efforts.



“We will continue to evaluate & investigate relevant legal avenues to protect borrowers & lessen the serious impact of this crisis,” @pweiser said. #COVID19 https://t.co/CO9DUQ3mHL — Stop Fraud Colorado (@StopFraudCo) March 19, 2020

Bill #6: Mortgage or rent

Verdict: Pay it if you can

Why? This is a big bill and you don’t want to get behind. However, call if you are having issues. Some have flexible payment plans established. In the city of Denver, Mayor Michael Hancock has paused all evictions.