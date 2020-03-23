What bills should you prioritize if you’re struggling financially due to the outbreak?

DENVER (KDVR) — The FOX31 Problem Solvers know many Coloradans or their loved ones are financially impacted by the coronavirus.
So, what bills should you prioritize and which ones can you let slide?
Remember the Problem Solvers’ Golden Rule: If you can pay the bill, pay it.
Bill #1 Comcast cable bill
Verdict: If you are struggling, let it slide
Why? Comcast is waiving late fees and not suspending service
Bill #2: AT&T or Verizon
Verdict: If you are struggling, let it slide
Why? Both companies are waiving late fees and not suspending service
Bill #3: Xcel Energy
Verdict: If you are struggling, let it slide
Why? Service will not be shut off and payment plans are available. However, late fees will only be waived on a case-by-case basis
Bill #4: Student loans
Verdict:Pay it if you can
Why? The federal government, under an order by President Donald Trump, is waiving interest. However, paying this loan may help you in the long run. More relief may becoming here soon, though — Congress is considering waiving all payments.
Bill #5: Credit cards or auto loans
Verdict: Pay it if you can
Why? Interest will continue to pile up. However, some creditors are being flexible, which is why you should call your creditor if you are having issues.
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has advised creditors in Colorado not to take people to court right now.
Bill #6: Mortgage or rent
Verdict: Pay it if you can
Why? This is a big bill and you don’t want to get behind. However, call if you are having issues. Some have flexible payment plans established. In the city of Denver, Mayor Michael Hancock has paused all evictions.