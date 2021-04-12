What are the safest cities in Colorado? See full list

DENVER (KDVR) — A new report out Monday from Safe Wise shows 54% of Coloradans said they feel safe and at home in the Centennial state.

According to the report, the biggest concern for those living in Colorado is package theft.

The study shows that 1 in 4 Coloradans had a package swiped in the past year, and 1 in 2 worry about package theft daily

What are the top 20 safest cities in Colorado, according to the study by Safe Wise?

  1. Frederick
  2. Milliken
  3. Severance
  4. Lamar 
  5. Firestone 
  6. Eaton
  7. Cherry Hills Village
  8. Castle Rock
  9. Erie
  10. Dacono
  11. Louisville
  12. Manitou Springs
  13. Carbondale
  14. Estes Park
  15. Parker
  16. Woodland Park
  17. Avon
  18. Johnstown
  19. Fruita
  20. Littleton
2021 RankCityPopulation
21Salida6.06K
22Broomfield70.80K
23Evans21.59K
24Gunnison6.69K
25Fort Collins170.89K
26Craig8.89K
27Aspen7.46K
28Lafayette29.52K
29Loveland78.86K
30Delta8.93K
31Arvada122.31K
32Boulder108.52K
33Montrose19.56K
34Thornton142.17K
35Greeley109.26K
36Brighton42.27K
37Westminster114.39K
38Rifle9.78K
39Fort Morgan11.36K
40Fountain31.04K
41Longmont97.93K
42Durango19.27K
43Englewood35.27K
44Glenwood Springs10.03K
45Commerce City60.20K
46Grand Junction63.95K
47Northglenn39.42K
48Cortez8.75K
49Edgewater5.36K
50Trinidad8.12K
51Colorado Springs479.65K
52Aurora380.60K
53La Junta6.98K
54Lone Tree15.13K
55Canon City16.79K
56Denver728.94K
57Sterling13.57K
58Alamosa10.09K
59Sheridan6.23K

