What are the safest cities in Colorado? See full list

DENVER (KDVR) — A new report out Monday from Safe Wise shows 54% of Coloradans said they feel safe and at home in the Centennial state.

According to the report, the biggest concern for those living in Colorado is package theft.

The study shows that 1 in 4 Coloradans had a package swiped in the past year, and 1 in 2 worry about package theft daily

What are the top 20 safest cities in Colorado, according to the study by Safe Wise?

Frederick Milliken Severance Lamar Firestone Eaton Cherry Hills Village Castle Rock Erie Dacono Louisville Manitou Springs Carbondale Estes Park Parker Woodland Park Avon Johnstown Fruita Littleton