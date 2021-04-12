What are the safest cities in Colorado? See full list

DENVER (KDVR) — A new report out Monday from Safe Wise shows 54% of Coloradans said they feel safe and at home in the Centennial state.
According to the report, the biggest concern for those living in Colorado is package theft.
The study shows that 1 in 4 Coloradans had a package swiped in the past year, and 1 in 2 worry about package theft daily
What are the top 20 safest cities in Colorado, according to the study by Safe Wise?
- Frederick
- Milliken
- Severance
- Lamar
- Firestone
- Eaton
- Cherry Hills Village
- Castle Rock
- Erie
- Dacono
- Louisville
- Manitou Springs
- Carbondale
- Estes Park
- Parker
- Woodland Park
- Avon
- Johnstown
- Fruita
- Littleton
|2021 Rank
|City
|Population
|21
|Salida
|6.06K
|22
|Broomfield
|70.80K
|23
|Evans
|21.59K
|24
|Gunnison
|6.69K
|25
|Fort Collins
|170.89K
|26
|Craig
|8.89K
|27
|Aspen
|7.46K
|28
|Lafayette
|29.52K
|29
|Loveland
|78.86K
|30
|Delta
|8.93K
|31
|Arvada
|122.31K
|32
|Boulder
|108.52K
|33
|Montrose
|19.56K
|34
|Thornton
|142.17K
|35
|Greeley
|109.26K
|36
|Brighton
|42.27K
|37
|Westminster
|114.39K
|38
|Rifle
|9.78K
|39
|Fort Morgan
|11.36K
|40
|Fountain
|31.04K
|41
|Longmont
|97.93K
|42
|Durango
|19.27K
|43
|Englewood
|35.27K
|44
|Glenwood Springs
|10.03K
|45
|Commerce City
|60.20K
|46
|Grand Junction
|63.95K
|47
|Northglenn
|39.42K
|48
|Cortez
|8.75K
|49
|Edgewater
|5.36K
|50
|Trinidad
|8.12K
|51
|Colorado Springs
|479.65K
|52
|Aurora
|380.60K
|53
|La Junta
|6.98K
|54
|Lone Tree
|15.13K
|55
|Canon City
|16.79K
|56
|Denver
|728.94K
|57
|Sterling
|13.57K
|58
|Alamosa
|10.09K
|59
|Sheridan
|6.23K