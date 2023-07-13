(COLORADO SPRINGS) — June marked the one-year anniversary of the Westside Community Center being managed by the City of Colorado Springs, and according to the City of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS), the center is thriving.

The center operates under a private-public partnership, integrating feedback from the community’s recommendations through the participation process in 2022. The partnership allows for city staffing and funding while providing revenue-generating opportunities through external partners and nonprofit organizations.

“It’s really amazing to see the space come to life through tenants, user groups, community members, and other partners,” said Kim King, Assistant Director of PRCS. “We have come a long way and are proud of the responsiveness and hard work from our staff and the westside community. Together, we look forward to a vibrant and active future for the Westside Community Center campus.”

New community partners currently using the space include; the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, Westside CARES Community Food Pantry, United Hearts Community School, and the Colorado Visiting Nurse Association Foot Care Clinic. Opportunities for new programs and additional tenants are still available.

PRCS is accepting proposals from local businesses, organizations, community partners, and service providers interested in leasing space in the Westside Community Center in Old Colorado City.