Western Museum of Mining and Industry announce December events

COLORADO SPRINGS– The Western Museum of Mining and Industry has announced their lineup of annual December events as well as what items they’re offering as stocking stuffers and Christmas gifts for the entire family.

The museum would like to encourage the community to support your non-profit museum while you also support local artisans & crafters. There are STEM based games, toys and books for the whole family as well as jewelry and collectibles available for sale.

Museum membership makes a good gift too!

The museum is hosting its Winter Break STEAM Camp starting Tuesday, Dec. 21, featuring a variety of science and technological themes.

The schedule above features each day and its theme. To learn more, contact the museum directly at 719-488-0880.

Holiday hours for the museum are as follows:

December 6 – National Miners Day (Free Admission for Miners)

December 24 – Christmas Eve (closes at 2:00 p.m.)

December 25 – Christmas Day (CLOSED)

December 31 – New Year’s Eve (closes at 2:00 p.m.)

January 1 – New Year’s Day (CLOSED)