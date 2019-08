COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police tweeted about a serious injury crash on Platte Ave and Boulder St, now has turned fatal.

PIO Lt. Sokolik en route to fatal traffic crash at Platte and Boulder. On scene in approx. 45min. Media staging at 2501 E Boulder. Media should enter from the west — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) August 18, 2019

Police say a pedestrian was hit by a car, and had been taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

The driver who hit the pedestrian is at the scene with officers.

All westbound lanes are closed with no estimated time of re-opening, police say could be several hours.

Avoid the area.