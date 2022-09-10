UPDATE: SATURDAY 9/10/2022 4:57 p.m.

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The roadway has reopened to westbound traffic, per CDOT.

ORIGINAL STORY: Westbound Hwy 24 closed just past Manitou due to crash

SATURDAY 9/10/2022 4:37 p.m.

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — All westbound lanes of US Highway 24 are closed just past Manitou Springs due to a crash.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) originally tweeted about the crash at 3:47 p.m.

According to CDOT, only the right lane of westbound Hwy 24 was closed initially, between Waldo Canyon and Pikes Peak Highway. Westbound lanes closed completely a short time later, and CDOT is reporting heavy delays.

COTrip shows the roadway remains closed as of 4:28 p.m.

Anyone travelling in the area is asked to use slower speeds, and watch for emergency crews working in the area.