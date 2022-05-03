COLORADO SPRINGS — Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains (PPRM) responded to a leaked draft opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court that would strike down Roe v. Wade.

Adrienne Mansanares, President and CEO of PPRM said, “As we navigate the implications of this devastating draft, we want to be clear: We’re not going anywhere. Our doors are open, abortion care is legal, and we’re here for our patients today and every day.”

Politico first reported the documents regarding the U.S. Supreme Court’s opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Although the circulated documents have not been independently verified, Politico said they are, “confident of the authenticity of the draft.”

Votes and opinions of the court are known to fluctuate, and the draft documents do not confirm nor solidify how the court will proceed. A ruling is expected in late June or early July.

“We’ve long known that the current makeup of the U.S. Supreme Court is hostile to reproductive rights… The Supreme Court has failed this country,” said Mansanares. “If the decision comes down as drafted, this outcome is as dangerous as it is unprecedented, and will open the floodgates for states across the country to ban abortion.”

