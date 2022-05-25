COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has a new four-legged member of the department!

Diesel is a wellness therapy dog whose job is to comfort firefighters and department staff through the stresses of the profession.





Diesel was trained by Go Team Therapy Dogs, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that began after the Waldo Canyon Fire on June 23, 2012. Two therapy dogs and their handlers visited displaced residents in hotels and evacuation centers, as well as first responders battling the fire. The dogs provided comfort and distraction to those dealing with the tragedy, to an overwhelmingly positive reception.

Current Executive Director Nancy Trepagnier, one of the original volunteers, saw the need for well-trained therapy and crisis handler/dog teams, and the GO TEAM was founded.

To learn more about Go Team Therapy dogs, request a comfort team, or find out how to volunteer, go to goteamdogs.org. You can also welcome CSFD’s very good boy Diesel on the department’s Facebook and Twitter pages.