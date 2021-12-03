“Weird Al” Yankovic coming to Pikes Peak Center, tickets go on sale Dec. 10

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Almost four years after his Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, “Weird Al” Yankovic will be launching his The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.

Courtesy of Weird Al Yankovic.

The tour will launch on April 23, 2022, and will run through North America for six months, finishing in New York City on Oct. 29 with Weird Al’s first concert appearance at Carnegie Hall.

Tickets, ranging in price from $55 to $85, will go on sale on Friday, December 10, at 10 a.m. and are available online at PikesPeakCenter.com and AXS.com or at the Pikes Peak Center box office.

Drawing from his back catalogue of 14 studio albums, Weird Al promises to deliver a different set list each night, with no two shows the same. This show will feature Yankovic’s non-parody material–featuring original songs that have largely escaped pop culture’s radar.

He will also be playing more intimate venues with no costumes, no props, no video screens…just Al and his band of almost four decades hanging out on stage, playing music.

Weird Al said, “I’ve loved doing every single incarnation of my live show, but honestly the Vanity tour is the most fun I’ve ever had on stage… so I’ve been dying to get back out there and torture everybody with it once again!”

Opening the show each night will be Al’s long-time friend (and UHF cast member) comedian Emo Philips.