COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is about to undergo a virtual-based assessment for law enforcement accreditation.

EPSO will undergo an assessment for the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, or CALEA. The CALEA assessment team is scheduled to conduct their official review on July 25 – 26, 2022.

During this time, the assessors will verify the agency’s compliance with national standards. They will examine all aspects of EPSO’s policies and procedures, administration, operations, and support services. They will also conduct interviews with key community leaders and EPSO personnel.

As part of the assessment, members of the community and agency employees are invited to offer comments that are specifically geared towards EPSO’s ability to comply with CALEA standards. There are three ways to participate:

Telephone: Monday, July 25th, 11:00 a.m. Mountain Time – offer comments by calling the CALEA Assessment Team Leader on the unrecorded line of (719) 520-7557.

Video Call: Monday, July 25th, 4:00 p.m. – the video call will take place at 27 East Vermijo Avenue, Colorado Springs CO 80906. You will be provided a private area and all equipment necessary to participate in the video call with the CALEA assessors.

In writing, addressed to: CALEA, 13575 Heathcote Blvd, Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155 or via email, calea@calea.org.

Telephone comments, as well as appearances at the video-based public information session, are limited to five minutes. Comments must address EPSO’s ability to comply with CALEA standards. A copy of these standards are available by contacting EPSO Sergeant Aric Powell at (719) 520-7100, or by going to www.calea.org