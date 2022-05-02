PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Shaun Seeger-Johnson, 39, is described by the Pueblo Police Department as a white male with a brown hair and green eyes. He is 5’10” and 165 pounds. Seeger-Johnson has a warrant for Dangerous Drugs which includes Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute x2. He has a second warrant for Failure to Comply which includes Assault. His total bond amount is $37,500.

The second suspect, Raymond Apodaca, 37, is described as a Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’07”and 130 pounds. Apodaca has a no-bond warrant for Homicide – Murder 1 After Deliberation.





If anyone has information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867).

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.