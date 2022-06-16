COLORADO SPRINGS — The northbound I-25 Express Lane from County Line Road near Monument to Sky View Lane/Tomah Road near Larkspur will close beginning June 19.

Starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, the Express Lane will be closed as crews install concrete aprons to help water safely drain off the highway median. CDOT says there is no detour for this work, and motorists should follow posted speeds and signage. They ask that motorists plan for increased time to get to your destination – two lanes of northbound I-25 will be open during peak travel times.

Once apron installation at the northbound I-25 Express Lane is complete, crews will shift their focus to permanent paving operations on southbound I-25 in the same area between Sky View Lane/Tomah Road and County Line Road. Once paving operations near completion on southbound I-25, crews will plan an extended closure of the southbound I-25 Express Lane for up to two weeks following the Fourth of July weekend for crews to install aprons.

Weather permitting, work will wrap up at 5 a.m. on Sunday, June 26.