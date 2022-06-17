COLORADO SPRINGS — A traffic alert to be aware of if you live or travel on the west side of Colorado Springs.

The Centennial Boulevard Extension construction project will perform underground utilities work at the intersection of Chestnut and Fontanero streets beginning June 20. A temporary, full closure of this intersection is scheduled beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, June 20 through 5 p.m. Friday, June 25.

All activity is resource and weather dependent. Following the five-day closure, the intersection will be closed for one additional day the following Monday, June 27 for paving.

The Centennial Boulevard Extension project is providing connection between Fillmore Street and the I-25/Fontanero Street interchange. Portions of the corridor have been constructed, or partially constructed, through past developments and City projects.

The intersection closure continues the process of underground utility work in the roadway. No electrical, phone or internet service is anticipated to be interrupted; however, in underground construction activity, unexpected circumstances may arise. If you experience any issues with utilities, contact your provider directly.

Impacts for bicyclists and pedestrians:

Bicyclists and pedestrians using the Mesa Springs Greenway Trail at the northwest and southwest corners of the intersection can follow the construction fencing in place on both north and south sides of Fontanero Street (noted as orange lines on the map below), and cross Fontanero at the crosswalks to re-access the trail on the other side of Fontanero (noted as red dots on the map). Work in the area of this intersection is expected to be completed by the first week of July.

Traffic impacts:

Traffic will be detoured north to Fillmore Street and south to Uintah Street. Recreation Way is also available for use on the east side of I-25.