COLORADO SPRINGS — A day full of family fun is coming up in Colorado Springs. The Rocky Mountain Pig Jig is set for Saturday, September 11.

Local businesses will team up for a day of barbeque, beer, and music. The Pig Jig is a single-day amateur barbeque competition which began in 2018 to benefit a man who lost his kidneys to an aggressive form of Nephrotic Syndrome.

All proceeds from the Rocky Mountain Pig Jig will go to NephCure Kidney International.