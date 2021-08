COLORADO SPRINGS — During the weekend of August 28, the Broadmoor Hotel will host some of the greats in smooth jazz with Earl Klugh.

Spyro Gyra saxophonist Jay Beckenstein joined FOX21 Morning News on Friday to talk about the event.

This weekend, jazz fans will also be able to listen to Chris Botti, Boney James, Jeffrey Osborne, and many more.

Call 844-810-8205 for tickets.