Weekend flood threat

Storms this weekend will be widespread with heavy increasing an already high flood risk for rivers and streams running high thanks to snow melt.

Storm chances will arrive Saturday afternoon and continue into the evening bringing the risk of heavy downpours as well as severe weather to parts of the region. The Eastern Plains sees a risk for a few severe storms with the main flooding concerns in our mountains as well as the Arkansas River near Canon City. The Junkins, Hayden Pass and Spring burn scars all see a high risk of flooding this weekend with Flash Flood Watches in place Saturday. If you live in these areas, have your flood plan in place and listen for alerts.





Sunday storm chances will return but will not be quite as widespread as Saturday… with high running rivers and saturated ground this will still produce a flood threat. The heavy rain could also produce some local street flooding in urban areas. If you know of typical problem spots try to avoid these areas during times of heavy rain or just after. Never drive through a flooded road!

Monday widespread rain chances return with more heavy downpours expected… Tuesday will keep a few spotty storms in the forecast too. The flood threat will continue through early next week before drier weather prevails by Wednesday. Storms Saturday through Tuesday could produce cumulative rain totals of .25″-1″ for some areas.