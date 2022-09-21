COLORADO SPRINGS — The third annual Pikes Peak APEX and the Sam Guadagnoli Festival of Life are expected to impact various streets, parks and trails throughout the weekend.

The Pikes Peak APEX is a four-day mountain bike challenge that will take place from Thursday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 25. The city expects approximately 200 cyclists to take part in the event. Various locations in Colorado Springs, El Paso and Fremont counties should expect closures.

The public can expect the following impacts during the race and is encouraged to utilize the alternate trails suggested below:

Thursday, Sept. 22 – Paseo Road and access to parking within Palmer Park will be closed from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. The park will remain open to the public. The event will begin at 1 p.m. and will utilize the park’s road and trail system including the off-leash dog area in Yucca Flats. Trail alternatives: Ute Valley Park, Pulpit Rock, High Chaparral Open Space and Sondermann Park.

Sunday, Sept. 25 – The race will begin at 8 a.m. at America the Beautiful Park. The race will head southwest along the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail and Bear Creek Trail. The city says to expect rolling closures from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. as racers approach 21st Street along the Bear Creek Trail. Uphill traffic on Captain Jacks Trail is not allowed between 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Trail alternatives: Stratton Open Space, Chamberlain Trail, and Red Rock Canyon Open Space.

Non-participants are asked to use caution and avoid these areas during the race if not spectating. All racing will conclude by 5 p.m.

Course maps and more information about Pikes Peak APEX can be found here.