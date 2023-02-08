(COLORADO SPRINGS) — If you want Valentine’s Day you won’t soon forget, consider attending Color Me Mine’s Valentine’s Day Date night on February 14th.



Two sessions are currently available.



Couples will enjoy an evening seated next to candlelight while painting the ceramics of their choice. They’ll have the chance to sip on a glass of the bubbly while munching on chocolates.



Color Me Mine, which has offered events and classes to Colorado Springs for nearly a decade and a half, typically takes walk-ins, but events, like their Valentine’s Day event, are the exception.



